Monday, 07 August 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Team effort

Team effort

Reading Blue Coat School in Sonning raised more than £1,600 for Cancer Research UK with its 14th annual Race for Life, taking the total raised since the start to almost £20,000.

The runners started at the school’s boat house on the River Thames and finished the 5km in the school grounds.

Prime Minister Theresa May, who lives in the village, sent her good wishes for a successful event.

The participants included more than 30 teachers, support staff, staff family members, parents and pupils who either ran, jogged, or walked the course.

The event was won by 15-year-old pupil Eddie Steveni.

All participants received medals Modern foreign languages teacher Richard Starr, who organised the event, said: “Thank you to all who supported us.

I am particularly grateful to the marshals, who ensured that all participants completed the course safely.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Jess Glynne opens Henley Festival in style
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33