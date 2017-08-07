Team effort

Reading Blue Coat School in Sonning raised more than £1,600 for Cancer Research UK with its 14th annual Race for Life, taking the total raised since the start to almost £20,000.

The runners started at the school’s boat house on the River Thames and finished the 5km in the school grounds.

Prime Minister Theresa May, who lives in the village, sent her good wishes for a successful event.

The participants included more than 30 teachers, support staff, staff family members, parents and pupils who either ran, jogged, or walked the course.

The event was won by 15-year-old pupil Eddie Steveni.

All participants received medals Modern foreign languages teacher Richard Starr, who organised the event, said: “Thank you to all who supported us.

I am particularly grateful to the marshals, who ensured that all participants completed the course safely.”