Students impress with science studies

READING Blue Coat School pupils Rebecca Clayton and Loic Pohl were two of only 10 students to be shortlisted by the Peter Watson International Scholarship to present their Extended Project Qualification research to a distinguished panel at Queens’ College Cambridge.

The scholarship is a national award open to all students undertaking a science-related EPQ and the prize is an opportunity to visit the National Institutes of Health and the American Science and Engineering Festival in Washington.

Loic, 18, presented his work on the feasibility of generating electricity from rainwater collected on residential roofs. He showed there is not enough rain in this countryto generate significant levels of electricity but suggested possible applications for the technology in remote and low-level light environments.

Rebecca presented her findings on the antibiotic effects of aspirin and its potential use to combat the crisis in antibiotic-resistant disease.

She was singled out for her excellent work and was awarded the runners-up prize.

Rebecca said: “The event was incredibly exciting and I really enjoyed it.”

Andrew Colville, Blue Coat’s head of biology, who accompanied the pupils together with the school’s EPQ co-ordinator Mike Baker, said: “Rebecca and Loic were superb ambassadors for the school.”

Pictured, left to right, Andrew Colville, Rebecca Clayton, Loic Pohl and Mike Baker.