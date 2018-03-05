Nominate your favourites for the Reading Cultural Awards

NOMINATIONS are now open for the 2018 Reading Cultural Awards.

A spokesman for the organisers said: “Following a hugely successful first year in 2017, Reading UK is delighted to announce the launch of the 2018 awards.

“The Reading Cultural Awards celebrate the best of Reading’s arts, culture and heritage with members of the public and arts groups invited to nominate their favourite Reading arts events, venues, artists and organisations across 12 categories.”

The awards were launched on February 15 at the historic Olympia Ballroom in London Street, which will be the venue for the Reading Cultural Awards ceremony on Wednesday, June 27.

Reading UK executive director Nigel Horton-Baker said: “The Reading Cultural Awards recognise individual and collective excellence in the arts, culture and heritage and demonstrate the important role they play in making Reading such a vibrant place. Following a very successful first year, we are delighted to be inviting nominations for this year’s awards and look forward to celebrating the wonderful achievements that make Reading such a great cultural place in which to live, work and do business.”

The Reading Cultural Awards 2018 are supported by Cream Design, the Oracle, Haslams, Grant Thornton UK, Jacobs the Jewellers, Reading Business Improvement District, The Banquet Kitchen & Olympia Ballroom and BBC Radio Berkshire.

The categories for this year’s awards include: The Made in Reading Award; Cultural Ambassador; Performance of the Year; Visual Arts Event; Cultural Space; Celebrating Heritage; Partnership in the Arts; Education; Festival; Young Talent; Cultural Organisation and Business Champion of the Arts.

Nominations through the awards website — where full details of the criteria for each category are available — are open until Friday, April 20.

Anyone can nominate an artist, organisation, arts venue or event — but please note that all activity must have taken place between April 1, 2017 and March 31, 2018. A shortlist will be announced in May.

The winners of the inaugural Reading Cultural Awards in 2017 included the Reading Between the Lines theatre company, Artangel at Reading Prison, Sitelines theatre in unusual spaces, Berzerk Productions, Jelly, the Reading Fringe Festival, Light Up Reading, Haslams Estate Agents, Bulmershe Ensemble, the Hidden Abbey project and Alice Knight of Aldworth Philharmonic Orchestra.

The awards are being managed for Reading UK by Zsuzsi Lindsay, who previously ran Henley’s Kenton Theatre.

For more information and to nominate, visit www.

readingculturalawards.org