Call for volunteers to make a song and dance about festival

VOLUNTEERS are being sought to help out at this year’s Reading on Thames Festival, which runs from Thursday, September 6, to Sunday, September 16.

Following on from its successful first year in 2017, this year’s 11-day event takes its inspiration from Reading’s waterways and canals.

Organisers Reading UK say their goal is to create a vibrant, broad-appeal arts and cultural festival programme set in venues and unusual outdoor spaces across Reading town centre.

The programme includes nationally renowned performers and the finest Reading-based arts groups working in collaboration to create a unique experience for audiences.

Highlights include In Place of War’s GRRRL featuring Charlotte Adigéry — a live music concert with performances from revolutionary independent female artists from Brazil, Zimbabwe, Ghana, Venezuela, Bangladesh and the UK, fusing music from ghetto base to electronica.

Renowned philosopher Theodore Zeldin will be hosting a conversational meal, Theodore Zeldin’s Feast of Strangers, on the top floor of Thames Tower.

There will also be a night-time arts-filled walk through Reading, classical music from the London Mozart Players in the High Sheriff of Berkshire’s Concert, a screening of Rupert Everett’s Oscar Wilde film The Happy Prince, while the Reading Between The Lines theatre company will be returning with the next instalment of playwright Beth Flintoff’s critically acclaimed exploration of the town’s medieval history.

Meanwhile, fresh from their recent involvement in Lumière London, Cirque Bijou will be bringing A Circus Soirée, an immersive evening of the most contemporary of circus, to the banks of the Thames at Caversham Court Gardens.

Running from 6.30pm to 9pm on Saturday, September 15, this will help bring the festival to a resounding close.

It also offers would-be festival volunteers a chance to get involved on the performance side of things.

A spokesman for Reading UK said: “Cirque Bijou are inviting local dancers to volunteer to be part of this new performance, which will involve learning a short section of simple choreography using Cirque Bijou’s famous colourful LED umbrellas. Just a love for dance required!

“Cirque Bijou are also looking for local choirs to volunteer as part of the Circus Soirée event. Established choirs are invited to form part of a massed choir to perform as part of the spectacle performance. Participants must be aged 14 years and over and under-18s must be accompanied by an adult.

“The festival is also looking for volunteers to assist with a range of activities — from providing information to festivalgoers, helping in the festival’s main office in the run-up to the festival, helping to promote the festival through supporting the creation of marketing materials, helping look after and invigilate at exhibitions and installations, researching what the audience like about the festival, and much more.”

Benefits of volunteering include free entry to festival events and the chance to gain experience, contacts and a reference for your CV.

Festival director Anna Doyle said: “Volunteers will play a big part in creating the amazing atmosphere — by joining the team or becoming part of an event you can help us to make the festival one of the best in the UK.”

For more information on volunteering, visit the festival online at www.

readingonthamesfestival.org

To book tickets, visit www.readingplaceofculture.

org/reading-on-thames-festival-2018-programme