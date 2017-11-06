Tractors on parade for Remembrance Sunday

A TRACTOR run will be held on Remembrance Sunday (November 12), in aid of the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal.

The South Oxfordshire Tractor Society is hosting the run, which will start at the New Inn in Kidmore End at 9am.

It will stop at Greys Court for a two-minutes silence at 11am and then go to Stonor for lunch at White Pond Farm before returning to the pub at about 4pm.

The tractors will pull trailers filled with families.