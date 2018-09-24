Monday, 24 September 2018

Branch shuts

THE women’s branch of Kidmore End Royal British Legion has been wound up.

This is due to reorganisation of the branches by the Legion nationally.

The group’s standard will continue to hang in St John the Baptist Church in the village, where it has been for more than 25 years.

