Branch shuts

Youth club could be made homeless by asbestos find
THE youth club in Sonning Common has been left ... [more]
Monday, 24 September 2018
THE women’s branch of Kidmore End Royal British Legion has been wound up.
This is due to reorganisation of the branches by the Legion nationally.
The group’s standard will continue to hang in St John the Baptist Church in the village, where it has been for more than 25 years.
24 September 2018
More News:
Youth club could be made homeless by asbestos find
THE youth club in Sonning Common has been left ... [more]
Villagers warned to expect disruption from roadworks
RESIDENTS of Wargrave have been warned to expect ... [more]
Children (and adults) enjoy Treasure Island holiday club
MORE than 25 children attended a holiday club in ... [more]
POLL: Have your say