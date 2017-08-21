Thousands flock to ninth Rewind Festival

FORTY thousand people descended on Henley for the ninth Rewind South festival over the weekend.

The Eighties music extravaganza, at Temple Island Meadows, was headlined by Gloria Gaynor and Village People on Saturday with Statuo Quo closing the festival as headliners on Sunday, when it was wet.

Other performers included Level 42, Big Country, Nik Kershaw, Tom Robinson, Sugar Hill Gang, Doctor and the Medics, Musical Youth, Imagination, Midge Ure, Kim Wilde, Belinda Carlisle, Junior Marvin’s Wailers, The South, Go West, The Christians and Sonia.

The British Electric Foundation organised performances by artists including Glenn Gregory, Jilted John, Kim Appleby, Rozalla, Glen Matlock and Owen Paul all take to the stage.

The group performed a tribute to pop legend George Michael, who died at his home in Goring last year.

Many festival-goers dressed up for the occasion including in neon colours, wigs and fancy dress as Mr Blobby, the Flintstones and whoopie cushions.

Among the revellers were Nia and Phil Ashton, of Haywards Close, Henley. They dressed up as Penelope Pitstop and Dick Dastardly from Wacky Races.

Mr Ashton said: “We love coming to the event because it’s a fabulous event. We have our son looked after on the Saturday and then we bring him down on the Sunday.”