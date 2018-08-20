Festival in line for ‘rude’awakening

“ORIGINAL rude boy” Neville Staple and his band will be welcoming revellers to the 10th annual Rewind festival at Temple Island Meadows tonight (Friday).

The singer, who was one of the founding members of Coventry ska revival superstars The Specials, is celebrated for fusing traditional ska music with punk rock attitude, energy and other musical elements.

He said: “The way we brought it was mixing Jamaican music with the English style, which was actually punk at the time. Now most people are into ska, they listen to all the people that we talked about that they might not have listened to before.

“This has happened again and again with the different waves of ska. I am hearing lots more young bands now also putting their own spin on ska — some with dance music and some with a rock beat. It’s all good.

“The music just makes you want to dance. Even when singing about tough times, everyday things or bad things, the beat and the rhythm makes you want to move!”

The Neville Staple Band are playing the Riverside Stage from 9.30pm.

Other highlights of the opening night include Bang Bang’s Boat Party and the ever-popular silent disco in the Disco Den. Presented by Eighties stars Toyah Willcox and “the Doctor” from Doctor and the Medics, the festival proper gets under way at 2pm tomorrow (Saturday) when From The Jam take to the main stage.

They will be followed by The Orchestra featuring former members of ELO at 2.55pm; Howard Jones at 3.55pm; Billy Ocean and Ebony at 5pm; Odyssey at 6.05pm; Jason Donovan at 6.25pm; Nik Kershaw and Chesney Hawkes at 6.55pm; Midge Ure at 7.25pm; Marc Almond at 7.55pm; Shalamar at 8.50pm; and Saturday headliners Kool and the Gang at 9.55pm.

Roachford will be getting the main stage party started on Sunday, again at 2pm, followed by China Crisis at 2.55pm; Paul Carrack at 3.50pm; Tom Bailey of the Thompson Twins at 4.55pm; Doctor and the Medics at 6pm; T’Pau at 6.15pm; Roland Gift at 6.35pm; Heaven 17 at 7.05pm; Kim Wilde at 7.35pm; Jimmy Somerville at 8.15pm and Sunday headliners OMD, aka Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark, at 9.20pm.

Kim Wilde, who performed at the inaugural festival in 2009, said: “I always look forward to the amazing Rewind audiences, still loving the Eighties and making us all feel 21 again!

“The atmosphere at Rewind is the best I’ve ever experienced and I’m always so proud to be on stage singing with all the artists whose records I still have in my vinyl collection. Happy 10 years, Rewind — you’ve done us all proud!”

Sunday’s line-up also features three top comedy acts. David Morgan takes to the Forever Stage at 5.15pm, followed by Vikki Stone at 5.35pm and Milton Jones at 6pm. Then at 9.15pm Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp will start a DJ set that runs till 11pm.

