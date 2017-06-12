Wyfold RDA Receive £9,000 donation

Keep dancing! 90-year-old with new hips still does tap
Monday, 12 June 2017
Wyfold Riding for the Disabled has received a donation of more than £9,000 from the Springs Golf Club in North Stoke which chose it to be the club’s charity of the year.
Two of the charity’s volunteers, David Whitwam and Norman Hobbs, are members of the club and suggested the idea.
The charity helps adults and children through education, therapy and fun.
Fund-raiser Gill Rushworth said: “This is a fantastic donation and we were really excited to be chosen as their charity of the year. They are a very lively, friendly and active group of people and have done a marvellous job of fund-raising for us. It costs £40,000 a year to keep our wonderful charity going and we rely on donations from local organisations like this.”
Pictured, left to right, Victoria Wingfield-Digby, Amanda Carder, Romy Painter, David Carn riding Big Bob, Kim Price (instructor), Norman and Elizabeth Hobbs, Gill Rushworth, Bob Barker and Janet Franklin (joint captains), Brian Arrighi (chairman) and Margaret and David Whitwam
12 June 2017
