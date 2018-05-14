Riding fun

Bloom volunteers star in TV episode about village
Monday, 14 May 2018
A FAMILY fun day will be held at Wyfold Riding for the Disabled tomorrow (Saturday) from noon to 3pm.
The annual event at Wyfold Court is to recognise the achievements of its riders.
There will be pony rides, a barbecue and games.
