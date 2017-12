THE branch held its annual Christmas dinner at Leander Club in Henley on Saturday, December 9.

It has been holding the event there for more than 30 years and this year was entertained by the Henley Carol Singers who sang a wonderful selection of carols, which were followed by a collection in aid of the Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

The society’s next event will be a quiz lunch on The Waterman, moored on the river by Hobbs of Henley in Station Road, on January 20.

Anyone interested in coming along to join in would be very welcome.

For more information, call 07765 950669.