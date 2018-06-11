Monday, 11 June 2018

Free crossing

TOLL collections on Whitchurch bridge were suspended for about six hours on Wednesday afternoon last week after a power cut meant the booths and barriers could not operate. 

Power company SSE restored the supply at 9pm and carried out repairs the following day during which one lane of the road was shut.

