Chop for tree

Monday, 13 August 2018
A TREE overhanging the River Thames in Wargrave is set to be felled due to safety concerns.
The tree on the bank opposite Shiplake lock, off Loddon Drive, used to be popular with village children who played on a rope swing attached to it.
Now experts say that following the sustained dry weather the bank can no longer support the tree.
The felling will take place next week.
