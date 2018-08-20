Monday, 20 August 2018

Take care

PARENTS and guardians are being warned of the dangers of children jumping into the Thames.

The Environment Agency says they should take particular care when near locks, weirs or bridges.

Russell Robson, waterways operations team leader, said there had been incidents of people ignoring safety signs at Caversham Lock.

He added: “Bridge jumping? Is the thrill worth the risk of an injury that could change your life forever or end it? No, of course it’s not, so please don’t risk it.”

