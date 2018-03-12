School auction

AN online auction will be held next week to to raise money for two Wargrave schools.

Lots include a rocking horse, Spanish lessons and a champagne cruise on the River Thames.

The organisers hope to raise £2,000 for Robert Piggott junior and infant schools.

The auction will begin at 9am on Monday and finish at noon on Sunday, March 18.

To view the lots or make a bid, visit www.32auctions.

com/wargrave