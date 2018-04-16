Monday, 16 April 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Schools call off fund-raiser

PLANS for an event at Wargave recreation ground have been scrapped over fears that it could disturb neighbouring residents.

The parents’ association of Robert Piggott junior and infant schools had sought permission to erect a marquee for the event on the evening of Friday, June 29.

Parish councillors said they were worried about the noise so now the association has decided not to use the area.

Parish clerk Stephen Hedges said: “Presumably they are now going to have it in their own grounds.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33