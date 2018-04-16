Schools call off fund-raiser

PLANS for an event at Wargave recreation ground have been scrapped over fears that it could disturb neighbouring residents.

The parents’ association of Robert Piggott junior and infant schools had sought permission to erect a marquee for the event on the evening of Friday, June 29.

Parish councillors said they were worried about the noise so now the association has decided not to use the area.

Parish clerk Stephen Hedges said: “Presumably they are now going to have it in their own grounds.”