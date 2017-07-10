ON Wednesday, June 21 the club’s annual presidential changeover meeting took place at Badgemore Park Golf Club.

Stefan Gawrysiak, the outgoing president, handed over to his successor Ian McGaw.

The club was pleased to welcome to the meeting two members of Henley Rotary Club, new treasurer David Rusman and incoming president Maria Bunina.

The evening included a well-informed and interesting talk given by Sally Rankin, founder of Henley Wildlife Group.

Originally from Australia, she worked in IT until her interest in conservation took her to University College London to do an MSc in conservation.

Sally set up the wildlife group in 1993 and it continues today.

Her talk concentrated on the conservation work which has taken place and continues at Mill Meadows.

A very interesting leaflet has been produced which takes you on a trip around the meadows to three ponds and the Thames backwater. Leaflets are available from the library and visitor centre. There are hundreds of species of wildflowers, bugs and animals living by the River Thames in Henley, all awaiting discovery by intrepid adventurers.