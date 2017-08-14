Rotary Club of Henley Bridge - Blooming meeting

ON Wednesday, July 26, Councillor Kellie Hinton, Mayor of Henley, came to talk to the club about her enthusiasm for Henley and other blooming initiatives. Kellie recalled how she came back to Henley after working abroad and found it difficult to find affordable accommodation before settling in the YMCA in Lawson Road.

As a tenant representative, she became very interested in improving the communal areas, including the garden.

She and other tenants fund-raised and turned the YMCA courtyard into a blooming success.

After becoming a mother, she and her partner moved to another area of Henley but she continued to volunteer at the YMCA before becoming a trustee.

Kellie became a member of the Henley Residents’ Group and in 2011 she was elected on to the town council.

She became involved in Henley in Bloom and was made chairwoman after a year. Between 2012 and 2017 Henley won five gold awards in the best town category for the Thames and Chilterns region of the Britain in Bloom competition.

In 2014 Henley received the silver gilt in the national competition and in 2015 was awarded gold as well as taking part in the Entente Florale Europe competition.

This is a prestigious contest supported by horticultural organisations throughout Europe, where every country in the EU nominates a town to represent them.

Henley won silver, which Kellie said was one of the highlights of her time as a councillor.

She is now is committed to the regional committee, ensuring other communities start to bloom too.