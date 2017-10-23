THE club will hold a race night on Friday, November 10 to raise money for disaster relief charity Shelterbox.

The cost is £20 per person to include a two-course meal.

Dave Haddock, captain of Badgemore Park Golf Club, updated us on his year so far, including charity fund-raising and his 101 holes on the longest (and hottest) day of the year. He has already raised £12,000 for the Chiltern Centre for disabled children in Henley.

The club’s breakfast group presented Dave with a cheque for £150, representing £50 from a “fun” putting evening and £100 for the longest day challenge.

It has also donated £50 to the club’s ladies’ captain for her charity.

The group discussed an event to run next year, such as “an evening with” a golfing celebrity.