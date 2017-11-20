THE club was pleased to welcome Frances Hill, chief executive of the Ways and Means Trust to speak at its meeting on October 26.

The trust, which is based at Manor Farm in Peppard, works with more than 60 adults with learning, physical or mental health disabilities each week.

It provides training, socialisation and work experience opportunities in a friendly, person-centred setting to help members lead rewarding lives, realise their potential and build their self-confidence.

The trust offers four settings — a workshop, which mainly deals with contract packaging, a kitchen and canteen, horticultural therapy at Greenshoots and a social club called Buzy Bees.

It also engages with community groups and employers to educate on disability and encourage people to value inclusion and independence.

In February, the trust will celebrate its 50th anniversary, which is a huge achievement for a small charity that is 100 per cent self-funded as it doesn’t receive council or government grants.

Frances originally joined in February 1999 on a one-year contract to help the trust solve some specific issues — and never left!

She was promoted to chief executive in February 2008 and continues to enjoy developing the trust and helping to improve the lives of people with disabilities.

Before joining the trust, Frances worked for an international recruitment company in London and spent four years in Toronto.

For more information about the trust, visit www.waysandmeans.org.uk

The club meets at Badgemore Park Golf Club on Wednesdays at 7.30pm.

If you are interested in the work of Rotary or would like to attend a dinner, please call 07769 687326.