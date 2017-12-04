The Rotary Club of Henley Bridge - Diabetes and your waistline

THE club welcomed Dr Andrew Brewster to its meeting on November 22.

Dr Brewster, a GP who has worked at the Balmore Park Surgery in Caversham for the last 15 years, gave a talk on obesity and the link to type 2 diabetes.

He has a keen interest in public health, patient advocacy and the education of both healthcare professionals and the public. Dr Brewster explained the impact that weight had on a persons’s health and welfare and gave everyone a tape measure.

Each tape measure had white, green, orange and red marks to indicate whether your waist measurement suggested that you might susceptible to diabetes.

The measurement shown in white and green indicated a good waist size, while those in the orange area were borderline and those in red indicated it was time for action and weight loss!

Dr Brewster explained that a modest weight reduction and cutting your waist circumference and then maintaining it could radically improve your health.

He has developed a website which provides accessible medical information about weight management and waist reduction for both health professionals and the general population.

For more information, visit www.cutthewaist.com

Rotarian Peter Wilkinson thanked Dr Brewster for a most interesting talk and the provision of tape measures, which will undoubtedly lead to some waist circumference consideration!