Monday, 11 December 2017

Rotary Club of Henley Bridge - Race night

THE club held a race night at Badgemore Park Golf Club on Friday, November 10.

It was a really successful evening with 65 Rotarians, partners, friends and golfers from Badgemore Park helping to raise £1,073 for the disaster relief charity ShelterBox.

This year the club has funded five actual ShelterBoxes, which contain a family-sized tent designed to withstand the elements, tools, a cooking set, solar lights, a water purifying kit and activity sets for children.

The charity says that shelter from the chaos of a disaster or conflict is vital as people are plunged into crisis and normality is suspended. Good-quality shelter enables people to rebuild homes and transform their lives.

ShelterBox is funded only by public donations and receives no EU or government funding but has hundreds of trained volunteers who help deliver aid around the world.

It is also the only official project partner of Rotary International, whose 1.2 million members raise funds for ShelterBox and often provide local support on the ground during a disaster.

Many Rotarians are members of the charity’s expert response teams.

