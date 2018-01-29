Monday, 29 January 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Latest Henley Rotary Club news

Latest Henley Rotary Club news

A MEMBER of the club has received an award for outstanding service to Rotary and the community over a period of more than 10 years.

Rodney Davis, who has held several senior roles in the club and also organises social events for members, was presented with the Paul Harris Fellowship award by club president Ian McGaw.

Mr Davis lives in Benson, where he is a churchwarden and judge of local horticultural shows.

He has also been secretary of the Henley Business Partnership and his local River Thames users group. For the Rotary Yachting Fellowship, he has been secretary and Commodore for Great Britain and Ireland.

The Paul Harris Fellowship award is named after the founder of Rotary and is the most prestigious honour that can be bestowed on a Rotarian in recognition of exceptional service.

Every Paul Harris Fellow receives a pin, medallion and certificate.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33