Rotary Club of Henley Bridge

THE club welcomed the scholar it is hosting this year, Meghan Forest, to its Wednesday evening meeting.

The Rotary movement has a scholar programme whereby postgraduate

students can apply for funding to study in different countries.

This allows students the opportunity not only to study their subject of choice, but also to experience life in another country, become familiar with a different culture, engage with a variety of people and take part in different Rotary events taking place throughout the year.

The Rotary Scholar Programme provides each student with a Rotarian host in the country where they are studying to ensure that they have support and a welcome environment when they arrive in Britain.

This year Rotarian Ian Black and his wife Catherine have been host to Meghan.

Megan gave a talk about her life in America, the subject she is studying and the different things she has done in Oxford.

Megan comes from a small town called Romeo, near Detroit, Michigan.

While she obviously misses her family most of all, she misses her dog Cody.

She studied anthropology and history at an arts university in Michigan.

Meghan is reading for an MSc in visual, material and museum anthropology at Kellogg College, Oxford.

This course looks at the way people relate to the things around them.

Most of Meghan’s study takes place at the Pitt Rivers Museum which is a very interesting place, housing archaeological and ethnographic objects from all over the world.

The museum was founded in 1884 when General Pitt Rivers gave his collection to Oxford University. Meghan has met a variety of people at Kellogg College, which is made up entirely of postgraduate students studying many different subjects.

She enjoyed her visit to the Rotary district conference in Cheltenham and has been to Henley several times to visit Ian and Catherine.

One of our club’s members will be taking Meghan to the royal regatta so that she can be involved in the quintessential Henley experience.