Rotary Club Of Henley Bridge

THE club welcomed Dr Dan Remenyi to its meeting on Wednesday, April 25. He gave a talk about the history of the Henley Management College from its beginnings in 1945 until the present day.

Dr Remenyi completed his doctorate at the college in 1990 and since then has held a number of teaching assignments there. He has taught different aspects of research methodology at the college and supervised a number of doctoral research students.

Dr Remenyi has written more than a dozen books, including one about the college entitled Henley Management College: A World Class Pioneer in Management.

Since he started at the college there have been four principals, all with very different styles and ambitions, Professor Thomas Kempner, Professor Sir Roy Wild, Professor Stephen Watson and Christopher Bones, who oversaw the merger with Reading University.

The building in which the business school is housed was once owned by Viscount Hambleden, more easily recognised as a member of the W H Smith family, the well known stationers.

The management college was established in 1945 and was the first educational establishment in Britain to offer management and leadership training.

When the school first started it was known as the Administrative Staff College and made a big impact on how businesses thought about management and leadership both in practice and theory.

It continues to be a centre of excellence with regard to the postgraduate teaching of business management practices.

In 2008 the college merged with the University of Reading, becoming the Henley Business School.

The Henley site offers both an MBA course and corporate learning activities. The business school is ranked among the top 50 in the world by the Financial Times and The Economist, and has more than 7,000 students from all parts of the world, mostly through distance learning.

Dr Remenyi’s talk was most interesting and entertaining. The vote of thanks was given by Rotarian Alan Dawe.