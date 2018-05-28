Rotary Club of Henley Bridge

THE club has purchased a canoe for the Eyot Centre in Henley, which will be used mainly by Duke of Edinburgh’s Award groups based there.

The centre is a long-established community facility which provides a range of social and leisure activities.

It is home to two thriving paddle sports sections, Henley Canoe Club and Henley Dragon Boat Club, and regularly provides water-based activities for local schools and youth groups and hosts a number of competitive events through the year.

The centre currently has 67 youngsters working towards either a bronze, silver or gold Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.

For all the expeditions the youngsters need to be self-contained, taking tents, sleeping bags, stoves, fuel, camp mats, food and clothing with them. They are not allowed to have any outside support other than the supply of water. The silver and gold award participants use canoes.

The silver group will be out for three days with two nights camping. For their assessment expedition, the group will paddle 57km down the River Thames, from Lechlade to Radley.

The gold group’s expedition takes place over four days and three nights and covers approximately 120km. The route for the expedition is either on the River Wye between Hay and Monmouth or the River Severn between Llandrinio, near Welshpool, and Stourport-on-Severn.

The award scheme, which began in 1956, provides great experiences for youngsters in broadening their horizons, helping them to gain confidence and independence.

The gold award badge is presented at Buckingham Palace.