ON June 20 the club held its president’s handover dinner at Badgemore Park Golf Club, when outgoing president Ian McGaw handed over the chain of office to his successor Paul Harrison.

The guest speaker was Gill Rushworth, of Wyfold Riding for the Disabled, who talked about its history and work.

Wyfold RDA is an independent charity located at Wyfold Court which offers riding and driving experiences to about 75 disabled adults and children in South Oxfordshire and Berkshire.

It has more than 80 volunteers, who run the centre six days a week throughout the year, and owns eight very special horses, including one funded by the Rotary Club of Henley Bridge.

The charity’s aim is to give disabled adults and children the opportunity to learn to drive and ride horses, to get out into the fresh air, experience the countryside and find a new mobility which riding a horse can give.

It also aims to provide therapy, enjoyment and a sense of achievement to adults and children of any age and with any disability.

Riders gain self-confidence, independence and improved balance and mobility.

Children as young as one can sit on a horse with a trained physiotherapist. The movement of the horse activates the muscles, encouraging the child to support itself.

The charity also has a horse and carriage which can take wheelchair-bound adults and children around fields and woods, with some of the disabled adults learning to drive themselves.

It costs about £40,000 a year to keep Wyfold RDA going and the charity has to raise every penny itself.

Established in 1970, it is one of the oldest riding for the disabled associations but still needs the support of local people and organisations to continue its marvellous work.

Wyfold RDA has two young riders who qualified to compete in the the national championships at Hartpury College in Gloucestershire this weekend.

The youngsters qualified for one the dressage events and are taking Drummer, a beautiful black gelding, with them.

The club has given the charity £300 to cover the expenses of the trip.

For more information or to help fund this wonderful organisation, call Gill Rushworth on (01491) 628260 or email her on gillr400@btinternet.com