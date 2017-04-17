Tuesday, 18 April 2017

Rotary Club of Henley Bridge & Henley Rotary Club

MEMBERS of the Rotary Club of Henley Bridge and of Henley Rotary Club enjoyed a weekend in Bournemouth at their recent district conference.

There is often friendly rivalry between the two clubs with an annual bowls tournament and jointly sponsored competitions.

It isn’t often that members come to blows but at the conference the sea air must have had an effect as Mark Harling, a member of the Henley club and, incidentally, the neighbourhood police inspector for South Oxfordshire, was “held up” by Mike Pooley, from the Rotary Club of Henley Bridge at the Saturday evening dinner, which was themed “Gangsters and Molls”.

