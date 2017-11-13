Henley Rotary Club - Halloween splash

TRADITIONALLY, the club invites family and friends to meetings which fall on the fifth Tuesday of a month.

The partners’ meeting on October 31 coincided with Halloween as 31 members and friends sat down to an excellent meal at the Red Lion Hotel.

After driving off two rampaging witches, all were royally entertained by honorary member Ken Fitt on clarinet and Mary Daniels on piano.

The duo’s repertoire of music from the musicals was greatly enjoyed by all present.

The club recently donated £740 to finance a Shelterbox and a ShelterKit to be sent to the hurricane-devastated Caribbean islands and during the evening a raffle raised £180 towards replenishing the club’s international charity fund.

• The club will stage its annual Christmas bingo night at Henley town hall next Friday (November 17), starting at 7pm. As usual, there will be great prizes donated by generous businesses in the town, tea and coffee and a raffle. All are welcome.