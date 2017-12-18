Henley Rotary Club - twilight meeting

PRESIDENT Maria Bunina welcomed two new members to the club’s “ twilight ” meeting at the Red Lion Hotel on Tuesday last week. James Frost and Elsie Frost have transferred from Aylesbury Rotary Club as they now live in Henley.

Their arrival comes shortly after that of another “transferee”, Nigel Hay, who came from the Rotary Club of Kensington and Chelsea and lives near Benson.

In addition, the club recently inducted two other members, Hilary Shaw and Yasmin Butt.

This was the club’s special general meeting where Barry Prior was elected to serve as president-elect from June next year. Barry, who has served as president previously, will resume the role in 2019, succeeding Peter Thompson, who is the current president-elect.

Philip Fletcher was re-elected as secretary for 2018-2019 and David Rusman was re-elected as treasurer, responsible for the club’s general and charity accounts.

Philip later presented both sets of accounts for the year ended June 30, showing that the club had made donations totalling nearly £12,000 to more than 20 different charities, ranging from local good causes to various international projects in Malawi, Kenya and Uganda as well as supporting the Rotary Foundation’s End Polio campaign.

Club “guru” John Grout reported that a more recent donation had gone to year five children at Sacred Heart Primary School in Henley to help in buying new dictionaries for the school library.

He presented the secretary with 28 separate letters of thanks from the pupils.

The day of the club’s meeting this week was changed to Monday when a Christmas party for members, partners and guests was held at the Red Lion, where honorary member Ken Fitt had organised an evening of Christmas music after the traditional fare.