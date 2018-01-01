Henley Rotary Club

AFTER several members had been involved in the second of the two charity collections in King’s Road car park in Henley on Tuesday last week, Rotarians gathered for the last meeting before Christmas at the Red Lion Hotel.

George Twiddy, a police community support officer, who had spent a year in Henley and is now based at Thame, gave an interesting presentation on his experiences of the Rotary-sponsored youth leadership course at the Abernethy Trust Centre at Rhos-y-gwaliau, near Lake Bala in North Wales.

He had been sponsored for the course, which took place in July, by the club and he explained how the various outdoor activities had contributed to team-building, positive leadership, communication skills, problem-solving and decision-making.

The activities covered included a gorge walk, navigation, mountain climbing, canoeing and a 30-hour challenge on the last two days of the week.

He had been pleased to meet participants from all walks of life.

The friendships he had made had been lasting and he recounted how the experience had helped him in his job in that he had successfully applied to be a police cadet with the Nottinghamshire force, starting in March.

Answering questions, he revealed that the more vociferous participants had quietened down during the week while a shy and quiet chap really came out of his shell.

Pcso Twiddy thanked the club for sponsoring him.

Mark Harling gave the vote of thanks, wishing him all the best in Nottinghamshire.

Club president Maria Bunina presented him with the Rotary youth leadership award certificate.