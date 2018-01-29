Henley Rotary Club

AT the club’s twilight meeting at the Red Lion Hotel on January 16, members were very pleased to welcome Natalie Jennings for a return visit to describe her recent experiences abroad.

Natalie, a former Henley sea cadet, was sponsored by the club during her visit to southern India as part of the Government’s International Citizen scheme.

She joined the “Restless Development” organisation and 18 other volunteers who were teamed up with a similar number of local volunteers.

They spent three months assisting in teaching both children and adults in three villages centred around Jabrapet in Tamil Nadu State.

Natalie concentrated on health education and personal hygiene, including the management of household and village waste.

The group also re-opened the local resource centre, a focal point where the villagers could obtain help and advice.

Dengue fever was rife and her advice and training proved invaluable.

Natalie described how after just 10 days of training it was not unusual to be teaching a class of more than 120 pupils at once.

She often found her remit extended to the organisation of local conferences for the benefit of the villagers generally and to assist students in career development, particularly the writing of job CVs.She remarked that after eating curry three times a day for three months, she had acquired a taste for it.

After this enthralling talk, the vote of thanks was proposed by Rotarian James Frost who, with his wife Elsie, recently joined the club from High Wycombe.

Mark Harling, chairman of the youth committee, reported that the heats of the Youth Speaks competition would take place on Monday at the Red Lion Hotel.

Barry Prior, chairman of the club’s international committee, gave details of the club’s forthcoming charity auction and dinner, also at the Red Lion on Tuesday, February 13 at 7.30pm and reminded members that all were welcome.