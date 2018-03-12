Henley Rotary Club and Rotary Club of Henley Bridge

THE club president Ian McGaw welcomed members of both this club and Henley Rotary Club, their partners and friends to a celebration of the Rotary founder.

The Rotary movement started in February 1905 in Chicago and is now a worldwide organisation with 35,000+ clubs and more than 1.2 million members.

In recent years, the two Henley clubs have held a joint meeting on or around February 23 to celebrate and remember Paul Harris, Rotary’s founder.

This year it was the turn of the Rotary Club of Henley Bridge to host the event, which took place at Badgemore Park Golf Club.

After dinner, club president Ian McGaw welcomed the speaker Brian Stoyel, a current Rotary International director.

Brian gave a very interesting and informative talk about Arch Klumph, one of the founders of the Rotary Foundation.

The foundation is Rotary’s own charity founded by the former Rotary International president whose idea for an endowment fund dedicated to “doing good in the world” planted the seed.

Mr Klumph’s original donation was $26.50, which while modest by today’s standards, would have been a considerable donation in 1917, when the foundation was started.

Over the last 100 years, the foundation has spent more than $3 billion on humanitarian programmes across the world.

This includes spearheading the movement to eradicate polio across the world which the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation now match-funds. Last year only 22 cases of polio were reported worldwide.

The foundation is a not-for-profit corporation supported solely by voluntary contributions from Rotary members and friends of the foundation who share its vision of creating a better world.

This support is essential to projects that bring sustainable improvement to communities in need.

This work takes place throughout the world and helps many communities in the UK.

Maria Bunina, president of Henley Rotary Club, gave the vote of thanks.

Earlier in the evening, the Henley club’s incoming president Peter Thomson said grace and Elsie Frost, the Henley club’s newest member, lit the candle of friendship, which was a gift from her club and is a symbol of understanding and friendship between Rotarians and the two clubs.