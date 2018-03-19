Henley Rotary Club

THERE was a good attendance at last week’s “twilight” meeting despite several members having attended the joint founder’s night dinner held by the two Henley Rotary clubs only the previous Wednesday.

Barry Prior reported that the net proceeds of the recent charity auction amounted to £2,000, which would permit donations of £1,000 each to two charities, the Thames Valley and Chiltern Air Ambulance and the Kamuli Friends in Uganda, the charity run by Dr Philip Unwin supporting the Kamuli Mission Hospital.

Presentations would be made in due course.

Mark Harling reported that both Reading Blue Coat School teams (senior and intermediate) would be taking part in their respective finals at the District 1090 Youth Speaks competition in Marlow on Thursday evening.

Richard Walker, a former teacher who lives in Sonning Common and is an associate member of the club, gave a talk on Iceland, which is at the north end of the Mid-Atlantic Ridge and has a population of 330,000.

He described a five-day stay in the capital, Reykjavik, followed by a further week in the countryside near what is known as the Golden Circle.

Richard said there were 130 volcanoes in Iceland and described how tourism was becoming important to the country’s economy.

Giving the vote of thanks, Mark Harling commented that he wasn’t sure if the speaker was a teacher or a travel agent!

Before the meeting closed, Ken Fitt urged members to sell tickets for the club’s 2018 jazz night, featuring the Paul Sykes Big Band, to be held at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road on Saturday, April 21.