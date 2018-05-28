Rotarians donate £1,000 to air ambulance

Hat-trick for Hairy Legs champ
A BOY notched up a hat-trick of victories in ... [more]
Tuesday, 29 May 2018
HENLEY Rotary Club’s international committee presented a £1,000 cheque to the Thames Valley Air Ambulance.
The money was raised at a charity auction.
Pictured, left to right, are Rotarians Hilary Shaw and John Grout and Nicola Green from the charity.
28 May 2018
