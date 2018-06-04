Monday, 04 June 2018

£3,000 donation to refurbish Citizens Advice reception

A DONATION of £3,000 has been made to Henley Citizens Advice to refurbish the reception area.

Henley Rotary Club and estate agents Simmons & Sons raised £1,500 between them for the work at the office in Market Place and this was matched by the district branch of Rotary 1090.

Manager Andy Jones said: “The money will be used to improve the front of house and make it more open and welcoming for clients. We are very grateful.

“We just don’t get enough money to do anything but keep the doors open so we depend on local businesses and charities to support us.”

Rotarian Vivienne Quant, a Citizens Advice volunteer, said: “We wanted to make sure we chose a local service.”

Pictured, left to right, Thomas Dunn, partner at Simmons & Sons, Citizens Advice volunteer and Henley Rotary Club member Vivienne Quant, Henley Citizens Advice manager Andy Jones and Rotary club president Maria Bunina

