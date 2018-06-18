MEMBERS met on Tuesday last week to hear about plans for the forthcoming Rotary year, starting on July 1.

While the presidential changeover does not take place until June 26, the incumbent Maria Bunina asked president-elect Peter Thomson to chair the “club assembly,” which gave him an opportunity to introduce his team.

This comprises Barry Prior (membership services), Maurice Robins (community service), Mark Harling (international), Dennis Craggs (Rotary Foundation), Maria Bunina (youth activities), Hilary Shaw (public image) and Vivienne Quant (speakers and programme), together with the already elected club officers, Philip Fletcher (secretary) and David Rusman (treasurer).

After a comprehensive introduction by Peter, the committee chairmen presented their individual programmes, all of which he had included in a PowerPoint presentation.

Peter then astounded members by concluding with a detailed calendar of activities for the whole year, albeit acknowledging that it will inevitably be amended.

One of his main suggestions was that the pattern of weekly meetings, which at present alternate between lunchtime and twilight, could perhaps be dispensed with in those weeks when there was a special activity that members were expected to support.

Brian Johnson, of Marlow Rotary Club and assistant governor for the “yellow” zone of District 1090, reviewed the programme in a complimentary but constructive way. Peter reminded members that the expected visit from our link club, Naestved in Denmark, was due next summer, possibly before his year of office concludes, but perhaps would be in the next year if the Danes wished to attend Henley Royal Regatta.