Rotary Club of Henley Bridge

THE club is making the final arrangements for the 36th Henley half marathon and 10km, which will take place on Sunday, October 21.

This is later in the month than usual due to an unfortunate clash of dates for access to part of the course, so we agreed to change the date of our event.

Invesco is the main sponsor of the half marathon and the Henley Standard sponsors the 10km.

Both races will start at Henley Rugby Club in Marlow Road at 9.30am.

The course takes runners through the town centre, along the Thames towpath through the Chiltern beech woods and up the notorious Icehouse Hill to Fawley. Both races finish back at the club.

All the money raised is for charities including Camp Mohawk, a day centre for children with special needs near Wargrave, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution and the Nomad youth and community project in Henley as well many local groups whose members help steward the race, run the car park and help at the various water stations.

Many of the runners will also be sponsored to raise money for charities such as Cancer Research UK, the British Heart Foundation, Macmillan Cancer Support, Sue Ryder and many others.

Each year, members of Invesco staff run in both races to raise money for their own named charity.

For the past five years teachers, governors, parents and children from Shiplake Primary School have taken part to raise money for new equipment and facilities at the school, including a computer suite upgrade, sports equipment and library books.

Last year, the runners raised about £3,500 which went towards an artificial grass surface in the Key Stage 2 playground, which will provide a softer surface for PE lessons and outdoor activities and should be installed in the near future.

Runners are guaranteed entry on the day and are able to sign up for chip timing until 9.15am. Entry to the main race on the day costs £35 and £30 for the 10km but there is a £5 discount if you book online in advance.

For more information and to enter, visit www.henley

halfmarathon.org