Henley Rotary Club

IN the absence of president Peter Thomson, immediate past president Maria Bunina opened the twilight meeting on September 4 with an account of the club’s visit to the Viridor recycling plant at Ardley, near Bicester.

It was reassuring to learn that emissions are strictly controlled, electricity is produced and all the by-products such as ash are recycled.

Our speakers for the evening represented the Royal Star and Garter Care Homes.

Kevin Rudge described the history of the charity, which was founded in 1916 during the Great War, for seriously wounded service men lodged in the Royal Star Hotel in Richmond.

A purpose-built home was opened in 1924 but this property was recently sold and new care homes have since been opened in Solihull and Surbiton.

A third 74-bedroom home is now under construction in High Wycombe and this will be managed by Chelle Daly, whose background is in nursing.

She continued the talk by detailing the facilities which will be available for veterans and their spouses living with disability and/or dementia.

There will be 24-hour nursing care, speech therapy and physiotherapy and a wide range of daily activities and outings as well as specialist dementia care.

Chelle spoke passionately about her role in recruiting and training staff, attracting volunteers and creating links with the local community as well the assessment of future patients.

The new home is scheduled to be completed early next year and will be open to former service personnel and their spouses, including reservists and those called up for National Service. For more information, visit www.starandgarter.org

Rotarian James Frost thanked Kevin and Chelle for their very enthusiastic presentation and wished them every success with their new venture.

