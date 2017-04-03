Headmaster gets boat honour

A new eight boat at Shiplake College has been named after the headmaster Gregg Davies.

Mr Davies personaly christened the boat with champagne before its maiden outing at the Schools’ Head of the River in London, inviting good luck and safe travels. He said: “I feel very humbled and incredibly proud.”

David Currie, director of rowing, said: “At Shiplake, we have a great tradition for naming boats after those who have had a significant input into the life of the boat club and the rowers. Gregg Davies has been an avid supporter of rowing at Shiplake. The sport is incredibly popular here and we are highly fortunate to have such fantastic equipment and location.”