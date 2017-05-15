Regatta unveils partnership with luxury brands

HENLEY Royal Regatta has unveiled official partners for the first time in its 178-year history.

It has joined forces with the Bremont Watch Company, which is based in Henley, Hackett London and Aston Martin. The companies were chosen because of their British heritage, premium offerings and synergies with the royal regatta’s values and ethos.

Bremont will be providing handmade mechanical stopwatches to time all races at the regatta and will also be developing a range of official royal regatta timepieces.

Hackett will create bespoke royal regatta clothing for men and women, which will be available at the regatta. The range will include formal wear in keeping with the standards of the stewards’ enclosure as well as a range of casual wear.

Aston Martin will showcase its range of luxury sports cars during the event and these will be used to transport key officials and VIP guests. To commemorate the partnership, the company will create a special Q by Aston Martin DB11.

The regatta says income from the partnerships will allow the development of the event and boost its standing as one of the premier events in the British sporting calendar.

Sir Steve Redgrave, chairman of the committee of management, said: “The regatta is proud to be involved with such highly respected British brands and their association with the regatta will not only enhance the spectator experience but will mark the start of further long-term partnerships.

“The stewards have always sought to retain the unique charm and character of the event and these partnerships will work in a mutually beneficial way without overtly commercialising the event.”

Nick English, co-founder of Bremont, said: “Henley has always been internationally renowned for being the global home of rowing and with our manufacturing base being metres from the River Thames, the tie-up as official timekeeper for Henley Royal Regatta has a lovely synergy. Given the event has never had global partners it’s a real honour to have been asked to get involved.”

Jeremy Hackett, chairman and

co-founder of Hackett London, said: “Hackett’s well-respected position within the rowing community and the ability to provide attire for gentlemen for all sporting and social occasions made it a natural step for Hackett to become one of the initial partners of this most stylish and quintessential British event.”

Simon Sproule, vice-president of Aston Martin, said: “Aston Martin is an iconic marque of unrivalled heritage, so a partnership with an equally iconic event such as Henley Royal Regatta is a natural fit. We are delighted to be one of the first partners to be associated with an event that is at the heart of the British sporting calendar.”