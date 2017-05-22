Monday, 22 May 2017

Wilson strikes gold

HENLEY rower Mary Wilson, representing Wallingford Rowing Club returned from the recent Belgium events with two gold medals.

On the Saturday in the 39th Belgian Championships Wilson put in a fine performance to win gold convincingly in the fresh headwind conditions in the single sculls.

The following day Wilson secured gold in the singles sculls in the 98th Ghent International Regatta.

