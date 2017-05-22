GB women's eight to compete at European Championships

FOLLOWING the success of the World Cup regatta in Belgrade two weeks ago more than 30 Leander athletes have been named among the GB team that will contest the European Championships in the Czech Republic.

Many of the Belgrade medallists return to the same boats but there’s added interest with the announcement of a women’s eight and a double scull who will face tough competition at the much larger entry which the Europeans attracts.

All four gold medal-winning crews from the World Cup remain the same with the men’s four, men’s and women’s pair and the lightweight men’s double sculls retaining their places.

With Stewart Innes still recovering from injury Callum McBrierty retains his place in the men’s four alongside Olympic champions Will Satch and Moe Sbihi with Matt Tarrant of Oxford Brookes.

Leander’s gold medal pair, Karen Bennett and Holly Norton, team up again but will face a stiffer challenge in Racice having beaten two Dutch crews to win in Belgrade.

In the men’s pairs even the all-Leander combination of Jacob Dawson and Matt Rossiter were impressive in their win at the World Cup where they led from the halfway mark and held off home favourites Serbia to claim their first senior golds.

Among the lightweights Will Fletcher and his Oxford Brookes partner, Peter Chambers, are looking to capitalise on their Belgrade gold among an intensely competitive field in the double scull. Meanwhile Olympic champion Kat Copeland and Putney Town’s Charlotte Booth will be looking to match their Belgrade medal in the women’s event.

Just one change to the silver medal-winning men’s eight means that Tom Jeffery gets to race in Racice while Tim Clarke travels as a reserve. The new look women’s eight includes four Leander athletes with former U23 international Katherine Douglas in the stroke seat.

In the women’s quad world U23 champions Jess Leyden and Reading’s Mathilda Hodgkins-Byrne team up once again with Beth Bryan and Holly Nixon after their bronze medal two weeks ago.

Vicky Thornley, silver medallist in Belgrade, continues in the women’s single while Pete Lambert moves in to the men’s quad in place of Tom Barras who will race the double scull with Frazier Christie. The new women’s double features Lender’s Emily Carmichael and Georgia Francis of Imperial College, both of whom will be making their senior debut.

Racing at the European Championships takes place on May 26 to 28.