Shiplake rower helps GB win gold

SHIPLAKE COLLEGE student Henry Blois-Brooke helped GB gain gold and silver at the Munich International DRV Juniors Regatta.

Blois-Brooke had been chosen to compete in the event as part of the GB crew, after attending trials throughout the year. The only pupil from Shiplake chosen to compete in the regatta, Blois-Brooke was joined by pupils from Eton and Winchester to race in the coxless four semi-finals where they finished second, which ensured them a place in the final.

Six boats went up against each other in the final, and the GB four powered home to win a silver medal, narrowly losing out to the German crew.

Blois-Brooke was placed into the eight the following day where they won their semi-final. In the final, after a quick start and a well-held position, the GB crew were victorious, winning the gold medal in five minutes 47 seconds. Germany, who took the silver medal, were a length behind them.