Shiplake eight secure bronze in championship final at National Schools Regatta

CREWS headed to Dorney Lake, Eton, in order to take in the prestigious rowing event National Schools’ Regatta over the bank holiday weekend.

Having won the Schools’ Head earlier in the year, the pressure was on for the crews to live up to their reputation, and they did not disappoint.

The championship coxed four achieved a silver medal. The crew were nine seconds behind St Paul’s School in the time trial, finishing third, before reaching the final.

The crew battled to finish four seconds behind gold medal winners, St Paul’s, achieving second place. This was a good result for the Shiplake crew, as all four of the rowers in the winning boat will be forming the top Great Britain boat in the Junior World Championships.

Two of the four Shiplake rowers, Henry Blois-Brooke and Sebastian Newman, will also be representing GB in the championships.

Austin Burnand and Oliver Newton have now been invited to participate in the time trials, to win a place at the same competitions.

Meanwhile, the first eight achieved the best result in Shiplake’s recent history, achieving second place in the time trials and then winning a bronze medal in the championship final, falling just behind crews from St Paul’s and Eton College. The second eight also achieved a bronze medal, seconds behind Eton College and Shrewsbury School.

The third eight reached the B final, which was a first for Shiplake. The crew also achieved a bronze medal, behind Eton College and King’s Chester.

The J15 eight raced in the A final, which was the first time they had raced in the championship race, achieving fourth place.

The J16 eight also raced in the championship race, finishing in sixth place.

Reaching the A finals was a main aim for the J15 and 16s, so being fourth and sixth in the country respectively is a fantastic achievement.

The J14 crews raced well in the time trials, reaching the C finals, but adverse weather conditions meant that the races were cancelled.

The coxless four came 12th in the time trials but didn’t do enough to make it to the final, following a tough race in the semi-final.

Sixth form pupil Georgia-Mae Frye rowed in the Ch G 1x, coming 13th out of 49 in the time trial, and then just missing out on a place in the final by coming sixth in the semi-finals.

The girls’ quad finished sixth in their time trial, and achieved fourth place in the B final, placing them 12th in the country.

The crew will now be in the mix for qualifying for Henley Royal Regatta, as 16 crews across the country qualify. This also means that there is potential for the crew to do well in the upcoming Henley Women’s Regatta.

David Currie, the college’s director of rowing, said: “It was an absolutely fantastic weekend of rowing.

“The rowers were up against the best crews in the country, and all performed admirably. It was great to see every senior boy coming away with a medal and all of the coaches are just ecstatic with the depth of the results.

“It’s not just the senior rowers that put in impressive performances — the girls and lower years performed very well. The results show good potential for the future of Shiplake College.”

Headmaster Gregg Davies added: “I’m exceptionally proud of all the pupils who took part in the racing this weekend. It has been the best National Schools Regatta for Shiplake College in recent memory.”