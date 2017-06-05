Monday, 05 June 2017

Henley youngsters top the table at National Schools Regatta

HENLEY ROWING CLUB’S juniors topped the medals table at last weekend’s National Schools Regatta, picking up eight gold, five silver and a bronze.

The three-day event is the major junior regatta which features more than 5,500 competitors with events on each day being run from time trial, semi-finals and through to finals.

For the second year running it was held at Eton Rowing Lake which saw racing in heat of more than 24 degrees and only a slight headwind.

Friday saw the first medals with the J15 B quad of Jess Roberts, Phoebe Snowden, Natalie Cooper, Hazel Drury and cox Charles Washbourn, winning silver.

Next, the A quad of Georgia Brown, Amber Weller, Carla Russell, Hanna Hills and cox Freya Reid won gold. In a race where the lead changed hands several times, it was Henley’s last push with

