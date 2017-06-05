Henley youngsters top the table at National Schools Regatta

HENLEY ROWING CLUB’S juniors topped the medals table at last weekend’s National Schools Regatta, picking up eight gold, five silver and a bronze.

The three-day event is the major junior regatta which features more than 5,500 competitors with events on each day being run from time trial, semi-finals and through to finals.

For the second year running it was held at Eton Rowing Lake which saw racing in heat of more than 24 degrees and only a slight headwind.

Friday saw the first medals with the J15 B quad of Jess Roberts, Phoebe Snowden, Natalie Cooper, Hazel Drury and cox Charles Washbourn, winning silver.

Next, the A quad of Georgia Brown, Amber Weller, Carla Russell, Hanna Hills and cox Freya Reid won gold. In a race where the lead changed hands several times, it was Henley’s last push with