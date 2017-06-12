Leander athletes bag top prize at Metropolitan Regatta

LEANDER athletes had a successful weekend at The Metropolitan Regatta, staged at Eton Dorney, where six wins across various events also earned them the Victor Ludorum Trophy.

British Rowing have recently introduced a new points-based system for all athletes in competition, and ‘The Met’ was one of the first to try out the new status levels.

Saturday’s racing programme included wins for two Leander fours racing, with Barney Stentiford, Finn Stevenson, Sam Twine and George Rossiter, coached by Matt Beechey, taking top honours in tier one as part of their progression towards the Visitors’ Cup at Henley Royal Regatta later this month.

Jonny Jackson triumphed in the lightweight single sculls before Leander went on to win the tier two fours competition with a mixed weight crew including Richard Clark, Ed Gleadowe, Jamie Kirkwood and Charles Waite-Roberts, coached by Karl Reid.

The following day the tier one four notched up a second win, while Clarke and Gleadowe were first across the line in tier two men’s pairs.

Leander’s final win came in tier one men’s quads, where Harry Leask, Rowan Law, Harry Glenister and Andy Joel, coached by Ross Hunter, took home the trophy.

The Leander quad that won the Queen Mother Cup last year at Henley before going on represent GB at the U23 world championships in Rotterdam and are likely to remain unchanged for this year’s U23 championships in Bulgaria in August.