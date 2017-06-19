Monday, 19 June 2017

Oratory beat all-comers to secure title at amateur regatta

THE Oratory first eight triumphed in the Intermediate 3 eights at the Reading Amateur Regatta last Saturday.

After defeating Windsor Boys’ School in the opening round the Oratory defeated Nottingham and Union Boat Club to secure their place in the final despite hitting
two rogue buoys in the process.

In the final against Manchester University the Oratory crew soon took a one-length lead and maintained this on the outside of the bend. In the closing stages, Manchester University raised their rate in an effort to claw back some of the margin but the Oratory held out to secure the title.

