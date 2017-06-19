Regatta entries down

ENTRIES for this year’s Henley Royal Regatta have dropped by 52 despite three new events for women being added.

The five-day regatta, which gets under way on June 28, welcomes 577 entries from home and abroad compared with the 629 that competed last year.

Qualifying racing will take place next Friday (June 23) with the draw taking place at Henley town hall the following day.

