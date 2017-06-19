Monday, 19 June 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Regatta entries down

ENTRIES for this year’s Henley Royal Regatta have dropped by 52 despite three new events for women being added.

The five-day regatta, which gets under way on June 28, welcomes 577 entries from home and abroad compared with the 629 that competed last year.

Qualifying racing will take place next Friday (June 23) with the draw taking place at Henley town hall the following day.

For further details visit www.henleystandard.co.uk

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Kellie Hinton made Henley Mayor for 2017
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33