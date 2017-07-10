Masters regatta entries up

HENLEY Masters Regatta gets under way today (Friday) at 8am.

The two-day regatta has attracted 351 entries this year, three more than last year.

Now in its 24th year competitors from 26 clubs will battle it out across the 80 categories — split by age and boat class — that the regatta offers.

As well as 18 entries from Upper Thames and six from Henley, competition will come from overseas crews from USA, Australia, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, Canada, Argentina and Mexico.

Events are broken into age categories, with a minimum average age of 36 and the oldest competitors well into their 80s.

The crews entered contain a mix of athletes who have taken up rowing later in life alongside former Olympians and internationals.

Racing takes place over a 1,000m course starting just above Temple Island and finishing at Upper Thames Rowing Club.

Today’s racing, which will see races every four minutes, finishes at 6pm and tomorrow (Saturday) racing takes place from 8am to 6pm with the finals being in the afternoon.

The winners’ medals will be presented by Diane Sutherland, president of the regatta, Barry Gibbs, vice president of the regatta, Cath McLaughlin, Jeff Watling and Jill Thorp.